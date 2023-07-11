Kariba tourism players seek win-win partnership

from ESTHER SHAVI in Kariba, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

KARIBA, (CAJ News) – KARIBA has attracted visitors from all over the world keen to see its breathtaking wildlife and water resources.

However, beneath the surface of this vibrant tourism industry, there are underlying issues related to labour matters, among others that need to be addressed.

This realisation prompted representatives of various tourism stakeholders, employers, and employees to meet and seek to create a harmonious working environment.

With a renewed commitment to developing the industry and working together, the stakeholders set out to establish a framework that would provide stability, improve working conditions, and foster a harmonious relationship between employers and employees.

Participants stressed the importance of finding a common ground regarding wages, aiming to ensure the satisfaction of both employees and employers.

They acknowledged that fair compensation would contribute to a more harmonious working environment, boosting employee morale and productivity.

The National Secretary General for the National Employment Council for Tourism Norman Nhema emphasised the need for robust employment contracts and standards to support the industry’s progress.

“Establishing strong employment contracts and standards is imperative for the growth and stability of Kariba’s tourism industry,” said Nhema.

“The tourism industry in Kariba can only thrive if we work together to establish fair wages that benefit both employers and employees,” said Chido Musimboti, a renowned tour operator.

The attendees recognised that improving working conditions and standards should be the top priority in order to bring stability to the industry.

They understood that the resolutions and recommendations derived from the meeting would serve as a compass, guiding them towards achieving their shared goal of enhancing the tourism industry in Kariba.

Amidst the discussions, there was a prevailing sense of optimism and enthusiasm as participants expressed their satisfaction with the stability in the financial sector, a crucial factor needed for planning the future of the industry with confidence.

This new-found stability brought a renewed hope for both industry players and employees, as they envisioned a brighter and more prosperous future for Kariba’s tourism sector.

“The financial stability we now have provides a solid foundation for the growth and development of Kariba’s tourism industry,” remarked a representative from a local tourism association.

The stakeholders were also determined to put their words into action. They recognised that only through collaboration, open communication, and a shared vision could they overcome the challenges and unlock the full potential of Kariba’s tourism industry.

“With a collaborative effort and shared vision, we can build a thriving tourism industry in Kariba,” said a representative of a prominent tour operator.

Their collective efforts aimed to create an environment where Kariba’s tourism industry could flourish, attracting even more visitors, generating sustainable revenue, and creating opportunities for the local community.

– CAJ News