Rebels re-launch attacks in CAR

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic

CAR Bureau

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) is bolstering a presence northeast of the country after armed elements launched an attack on Monday.

A Rwandan peacekeeper from the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA) was killed in an attack during a force patrol 3 km from Sam -Ouandja, in the prefecture of Haute-Kotto.

During this attack, three armed elements were killed and one captured.

MINUSCA continues to secure Sam-Ouandja, with the arrival of additional peacekeepers.

On July 4, Sam -Ouandja had been the target of a deadly attack by armed elements, who had been forced to flee following the intervention of the force deployed in the town.

Valentine Rugwabiza, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the UN in CAR and Head of MINUSCA, condemned the attack against blue helmets.

She reaffirmed MINUSCA’s commitment to maintain the execution of its mandate of protection of civilian populations, in support of the Central African authorities.

“The Special Representative welcomes the firm and immediate response of the Rwandan contingent patrol to this attack, which made it possible to repel the armed elements and protect the population of Sam-Ouandja,” said a MINUSCA spokesperson.

MINUSCA calls on the Central African authorities to spare no effort to identify those responsible for this attack on peacekeepers and bring them to justice.

The UN deployed the mission in 2014 after a rebellion by Islamist groups.

– CAJ News