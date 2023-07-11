Huawei launches over 20 products, solutions for Sub-Saharan Africa

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI Data Communication has launched more than 20 new products and solutions for the Sub-Saharan Africa market.

The products and solutions are geared towards government, vertical industries, small, micro and micro enterprises (SMMEs) and Small Office/ Home Office (SOHO) markets. These have been launched at the recent Eco-Connect Sub-Saharan Africa 2023 event, which was attended in Johannesburg, South Africa by over 3 000 customers and partners from across the continent

According to Huawei, a digital development wave has swept the world, and the digital economy has become a new engine for economic development.

For developing countries, the digital economy has played a particularly important role in boosting gross domestic product, hence South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and other countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have put forward clear plans and goals for digital economic development.

During the event, Steven Zhao, Vice President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, spoke about continuous investment in research and development as a key to their customer strategy.

“Huawei Datacom constantly innovates and upgrades its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution, diving deep into industry scenarios to deliver more than 20 innovative product portfolios, to contribute to our customers and partners business success,” he said.

Eco-Connect also played host to the Internet Protocol (IP) Network Sub-Forum under the theme, “Innovations Never Stop.”

For government and vertical industry customers, Huawei continuously upgrades network coverage, intelligence, quality assurance, security and trustworthiness capabilities to support efficient and reliable core services.

At production facilities, its TSN industrial switch supports dual-fed and selective receiving, and enables a microsecond-level latency, reducing production interruption time by 80 percent. In office settings, high-quality 10Gbps CloudCampus provides 30 Gbps Wi-Fi 7 access, improving user concurrency capability by 30 percent.

Dr Osama Aboul-Magd, Chair of IEEE 802.11ax Task Group pointed out how Huawei is pioneering Wi-Fi technology innovation.

He noted Huawei ranks as number one in the world on Wi-Fi 7 standards, and is a leading player in the fields of network-wide gigabit, real-time intelligent control, and harmonized IoT and sensing.

“Furthermore, many innovative technologies such as dynamic zoom smart antenna, intelligent multi- media scheduling, air interface slicing, and CoSR multi-AP coordination are also proposed by Huawei,” Aboul-Magd said.

Donald Eastlake, Chair of the IETF BABEL and MANET Working Groups, introduced the latest IPv6 Enhanced progress and its typical applications in industries such as carriers, ISPs, and railways. He said SRv6 is a mature technology, adding that Huawei has deployed more than 160 networks around the world.

In the data centre offering, Huawei has upgraded CloudFabric to work with Digital Map to implement unified multi-cloud and multi-vendor service deployment. With exclusive intelligent scheduling algorithms, industry customers can obtain higher computing power.

In terms of network security, Huawei unveiled the industry’s first multilayer ransomware protection solution that leverages endpoint-network-storage collaboration.

This solution uses an exclusive AI clustering algorithm to accurately identify ransomware. The detection rate is higher than 99,9 percent.

For small and medium-sized enterprises, Huawei launched eight new portfolios that are “easy to install, easy to use, and easy to manage.”

In education, central switches and remote units simplify the network architecture. Remote units do not require local power supply and have no fans. This can build green classrooms for 310 000 primary and secondary schools in Sub-Saharan Africa.

In the healthcare industry, the new zero-roaming distributed Wi-Fi, allows for one AP to cover 64 rooms, helping 100 000 medical institutions in the region improve their healthcare efficiency.

In retail, network templates are used to configure networks in batches. One device is used to complete the entire branch network, which has helped 600,000 retail stores in Sub-Saharan Africa deploy networks quickly.

Vincent Chen, Vice President of Enterprise Business Group, Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa, said Huawei has more than 1 000 partners in the region, and cooperates with customers and partners to explore and address the challenges faced by industry digitalisation.

“Huawei is working to provide technical enablement for more enterprises, and accelerate the digital development of Sub-Saharan Africa,” Chen said.

– CAJ News