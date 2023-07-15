Scammers pounce on Thread users

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SCAMMERS have wasted no time in capitalising on the recently-launched Threads, the new microblogging app from Meta.

While it has already amassed an impressive 100 million sign-ups since launch on July 5, the cyber cons are already unleashing terror.

Kaspersky experts have discovered several deceptive tactics being used by the culprits to exploit the app’s user base.

This involves primarily masquerading as the Threads app to trick users, possibly gaining unauthorised access to their accounts, personal data and even their finances.

Fraudsters have developed phishing pages that mimic a non-existent web version of Threads.

Users are deceived into entering their login credentials, accidentally divulging their private information to scammers.

Since Threads is linked to other Meta services, users may also face the risk of losing access to various social media accounts, such as Instagram and Facebook.

Another scam also involves a fictitious service called Threads Coin, which claims to offer enhanced possibilities by bridging the gap between the physical and digital worlds, specifically within the Metaverse.

Another scheme presents users with the opportunity to gain new followers on the new social network for free.

“Scammers have mastered the art of capitalising on trending topics, emphasising the importance of maintaining constant vigilance,” said Olga Svistunova, security expert at Kaspersky.

The expert said the prevalence of scams surrounding the popular Threads app served as a stark reminder of the risks people face in the digital realm.

“From deceptive schemes to data collection tactics, these fraudsters spare no effort in compromising your personal and financial security,” Svistunova said.

To safeguard themselves, users are advised to adopt a skeptical mindset, scrutinise suspicious activities and prioritise cyber security measures.

“By staying cautious amidst the allure of trending topics, we can fortify our defenses and navigate the digital landscape with confidence,” commented the expert.

– CAJ News