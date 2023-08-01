Kenya’s industry to increase investment in climate action

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA’S private sector leaders have pledged increased investment in climate action and green growth, ahead of the Africa Climate Summit.

The pledge came at a roundtable convened by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and the United Nations Environment Programme where business leaders and development partners outline priorities for the summit and share perspectives towards the Nairobi Declaration.

The Africa Climate Summit is set for Nairobi from September 4 to 6. It will present a new African vision for a Green Growth agenda that optimizes the continent’s abundant human and natural resources and integrates enhanced climate action.

Soipan Tuya, Cabinet Secretary for Environment Climate Change and Forestry, noted the need to maximise the private sector contribution to tackling climate change, with clear and appropriate incentives that are being created.

“As a country, we are already walking the talk,” Tuya said.

“We have amended our Climate Change Act and provided a carbon Market regulatory framework, one of its kind in Africa, that provides for a transparent space to invest in high-quality Carbon Market Projects.”

Kenya’s private sector increasingly recognizes the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate climate change.

“It is encouraging to see private sector members enhance their commitment to driving investments in green growth and climate change,” Carole Kariuki, KEPSA Chief Executive Officer, said.

She emphasised support for the government in co-hosting the Africa Climate Summit.

Insights from the roundtable showed that transitioning from the current development pathway to a low-carbon, climate-resilient one will require significant investment, innovation and a shift in how governments and the private sector make decisions.

“Kenya must lead Africa in progressing from policy creation, pledges and promises to increased climate action implementation, which requires more private sector investment,” said Stephen Jackson, the UN Resident Coordinator.

