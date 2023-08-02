Mauritius raises its appeal in the Benelux market

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

Mauritius Bureau

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS is raising its profile in the Benelux market, comprising Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) has chosen Interface Tourism through a call for tenders, for the promotion of the country in that region.

“We are honoured to have been selected to represent Mauritius in the Benelux market,” said Blaise Borezée, Managing Director of Interface Tourism.

“This appointment reflects the shared vision of Interface Tourism for collaborative and innovative promotion to open up new opportunities for Mauritian tourism. International Tourism Group has a presence in many European countries and this partnership will enhance and support the strength of our network.”

Interface Tourism will advise and assist MTPA in managing the PR, trade and marketing strategy, and social network presence for Mauritius. They will be responsible for raising awareness of the island in the Benelux market and strengthen its position as a unique destination.

The implementation of the overall strategy for Benelux countries will be coordinated by Interface Tourism France, which will also develop and execute the digital strategy and French-language media relations.

The agency will join forces and expertise with other International Tourism Group (ITG) entities in Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. They will act as local intermediaries and handle the groundwork.

The French, Belgian and Dutch agencies will work together to showcase the various wonders of the island as a leading destination in the Indian Ocean.

Benelux is a politico-economic union and formal international intergovernmental cooperation of the three mentioned neighboring states in western Europe.

