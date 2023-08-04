Major boost for peace in West Africa

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE official launch of the West Africa hub of the Global Partnership for the Prevention of Armed Conflict (GPPAC) is a milestone in the region’s efforts towards sustainable peace and conflict prevention.

The launch of the hub in Nigeria coincided with the region battling political crises, the latest a coup in Niger and the subsequent standoff between the military there and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Host country, Nigeria, is facing insecurity challenges, mainly the insurgency by Islamist groups.

The GPPAC Nigerian Network brings together a diverse group of organisations and individuals dedicated to creating a more peaceful world.

“We are grateful for the immense support and encouragement received from all stakeholders, and we are confident that this collective effort will pave the way for positive change,” said Rafiu Lawal, the representative of Building Blocks for Peace Foundation and the Regional Representative of GPPAC in West Africa.

Prof. Charles Ukejeh from Obafemi Awolowo University, in a keynote address, shared valuable insights on the significance of peace building and the role of collective action in preventing armed conflicts.

Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, Nigeria Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, emphasised the importance of collaboration and collective efforts in building peaceful communities.

GPPAC is a member-led network of civil society organisations active in the field of conflict prevention and peace building across the world.

It was established in 2003 and is headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands.

– CAJ News