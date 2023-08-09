Anticipation builds up to India Day South Africa carnival

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ORGANISERS of the India Day SA India Carnival have released the list of performers as anticipation builds towards this weekend’s event in Johannesburg.

Attendees will be treated to a lineup of 45 performances, featuring an ensemble of 600 artists.

This showcase includes ten local performances, 15 representations from various Indian states and 18 exhibitions by artists hailing from Johannesburg.

The stage will witness artists, including Anavarta, led by Anusia Pilley, the Soweto Shining Stars Youth Production led by Zamkulunga Ntembiso Vitshima, Lucky Michel and Desi Motion with Sashin Rob Kandhai.

There will be performances by Oriental Fire featuring Jitesh Ranchod, Aap ka Suraj, Surya Art of Dance led by Riona Maharaj, and Sitare, with Anisha Bramdew.

The night’s crescendo will culminate in a live band performance.

India Club is enhancing the event’s cultural tapestry with two special performances from the heart of India, featuring extraordinary artists representing different regions of the Asian country.

These performances are poised to transport the essence of India’s diverse traditions and cultural heritage to the heart of Johannesburg.

Numerous associations and dance groups, each representing a distinct facet of Indian culture, will perform.

These include Balvidya Mandir, South Africa Telugu community, Rajastan Association and Marathi Mandal, collectively showcasing the cultural mosaic of India.

Meanwhile, India Club will make the most of the carnival at the Wanderers Cricket Stadium to commemorate 75 years for India and South Africa’s upcoming 30th year of independence.

“These milestones in the histories of both nations amplify the event’s meaning, celebrating shared values, cultural diversity, and the profound bonds between India and South Africa,” organisers stated.

The carnival coincides with this month’s Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Summit, also in Johannesburg.

Entrance to the India Day SA India Carnival is free.

India Club is dedicated to promoting Indian culture, fostering community engagement, and celebrating the diverse heritage of the Indian Diaspora.

