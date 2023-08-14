Countries where horse racing is most popular

Horse racing is one of the most popular spectacular sports in the world. But there are some countries where people share a passion and devotion for the sport like no other. These fans will likely be regular race-goers, fond of mobile betting, and possess a lot of knowledge about the sport.

Below we have listed some of these countries.

1- United Kingdom

Football is the most popular sport in the United Kingdom, but horse racing also enjoys massive following in the country. The sport has a long and rich history, going back to the days of the Roman Empire. However, the modern game has its origins to the 18th century when the Jockey Club was founded.

The UK hosts some of the most prestigious horse racing events in the world. The Grand National is viewed annually by over 600-million people and boasts an attendance of over 150,000 on average. It also happens to be one of the world’s richest races, with a total prize money reaching £1 million.

Cheltenham Festival is held every year in March and also pulls in a huge crowd for the four-day event. Offering a prize money second only to the Grand National, it is no wonder Cheltenham attracts all the best horses, trainers and jockeys to compete for highest racing honors.

Meanwhile, Epsom Derby, which takes place in June every year, has a reputation of being one of racing’s greatest spectacles. Its first race was held back in 1780 and has remained enormously popular among the Britishers. Among a diverse crowd of spectators, you are also likely to find royalty and celebrities attending.

2- United States of America

Sports are an essential part of American culture, with fans sharing great passion and devotion for it. American football is heads and shoulders above all others as the National Football League (NFL) is enormously popular in the country. Basketball, baseball, boxing, tennis also have great viewership but horse racing is also one of the most in-demand sports in the US.

The history of horse racing in the States can be traced back to several centuries, with the first races being held in 1655 in the country.

The Kentucky Derby is the most well-known race in the US, boasting the most viewership and the most attendances. The Grade One contest is held in May every year at Churchill Downs and provides the most unforgettable experience for the spectators. All the best horses compete in the Kentucky Derby which offers a $2 million prize to be shared among the winners.

The Preakness Stakes is another eye-catching race in the United States. It is the second leg of the Triple Crown and takes place at Pimlico Race Course in May every year. The Preakness is followed by the Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the American Triple Crown. One of the most famous horses in the history of Belmont is Secretariat who won it in 1973 by an incredible 31-length, thus landing the Triple Crown as well. His speed record still stands to this day.

3- Australia

Horse racing is also enormously popular in Australia, similar to the UK and US. In fact, it is the third biggest sport in the country, behind only football rugby league. Flat racing and steeplechase racing is common in the area, while harness racing can also be found here.

The Melbourne Cup, which is also known as The Race That Stops A Nation, is the most prestigious race in Australia. It has been the richest race in Australia for most of its existence. The champions Carbine won in 1890 while carrying a record 145 pounds. But Phar Lap is perhaps the most well-known horse in the history of the racing event, having won the 1930 edition despite surviving an assassination attempt just three days before.

Other most famous names in the history of the Melbourne Cup are Peter Pan, Rising Fast, The Barb, Dalray, Rain Lover and Let’s Elope.

The race became truly international in 1993 when Vintage Crop finished as the winner. Makybe Diva set a new record in the Melbourne Cup when she won the race three times between 2004 and 2006. Meanwhile, Michelle Payne has the distinction of becoming the first woman to win in 2015 aboard Prince of Penzance.

4- Hong Kong

Horse racing also enjoys huge support in Hong Kong, although there are major differences here than other countries. For one thing, you will find a lot fewer jockeys in Hong Kong than in other countries. There are also fewer racecourses. But the frenzy for betting is the same in the country, with so many people using my mathematical formula horse racing system to increase their chances.

5- Japan

Japan is another top horse racing nation, with over 20,000 races happening in the country every year. You will find flat racing, steeplechase racing and “Ban’ei” racing here in Japan. Betting is mostly not allowed in the country, although you will find exceptions when it comes to horse racing and a few other sports.