Footballers who love horse racing

Football and horse racing are two of the most exciting sports in the world. They are both very popular with a huge number of fans around the world regularly following all their major events.

Below we have listed some of the most famous footballers who share a great passion for racehorses.

1- Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is one of the most popular names in the world of football. The Frenchman became the fifth most expensive player of all time when he joined Barcelona in a €120 million deal.

The Camp Nou move didn’t work out for him, with the forward only scoring 22 goals in 74 La Liga appearances. But he has rediscovered his form at Atletico Madrid, reuniting with Diego Simeone initially on loan that was later made permanent.

Griezmann plundered 15 goals and contributed 17 assists in 38 league matches last season, helping his side finish a point behind Real Madrid in third.

The 32-year-old was also one of the standout players for France during their World Cup winning campaign in 2018.

Besides being renowned as one of the best players on the football field, Griezmann also shares a real passion for horses. His father Alain introduced him to racing and he even went to see Enable win her first Arc de Triomphe in 2017.

The Atletico Madrid star has been seen regularly at top race tracks in France as an owner. One of his horses named Tornibush, which was trained by Philippe Decouz, won four races at Longchamp in 2018, while Hooking finished as the winner at Chantilly and Longchamp in 2021.

2- Charlie Austin

Charlie Austin isn’t as popular a football figure as Griezmann but the striker is very well-known in Britain, having played for some of the biggest clubs in the UK. He started out at Reading before playing for a host of obscure clubs in Kintbury Rangers, Hungerford Town, Thatcham Town, and Poole Town.

The 34-year-old finally landed a move to League Two outfit Swindon Town, where his performances were so impressive that Burnley snapped him up in 2011. A brief stint at Turf Moor was followed by a transfer to Queens Park Rangers where he smashed 48 goals in 89 senior appearances.

Austin got an opportunity to ply his trade in the Premier League when Southampton handed him a four-and-a-half year deal in 2016. Injuries prevented him from making a huge impact at St Mary’s Stadium but he still posted over 80 appearances before moving to West Bromwich Albion.

Despite his age, the striker is still playing in the League Two with Swindon Town, which is an achievement in itself.

Sports fans know Austin for his footballing exploits but few are aware of the fact that he is also an avid fan of horses. The former QPR star grew up near the famous racehorse training centre Lambourn and was introduced to racing by his grandfather, Ozzy.

The 34-year-old has spent a huge amount of money on racehorses over the years and has also seen plenty of success on the track. His first, Miss Sophierose, won him a bumper on her debut at Worcester. One of his most successful horses is Another Batt whose successes earned him over £250,000.

3- Michael Owen

Michael Owen is widely regarded as one of the greatest strikers in the history of the Premier League. He started his football career by joining Liverpool’s youth academy in 1991 and quickly progressed through its ranks to make his competitive debut at the age of 17.

Owen was tremendously successful at Anfield over the years, remaining the club’s top goal-scorer from 1997 to 2004. His eight years stay in Merseyside saw him netting an incredible 118 goals in 216 appearances in the English top-flight. The Chester-born star also won the Ballon d’Or in 2001.

He went on to join Real Madrid in the summer of 2004 for a reported £4m, posting 36 La Liga appearances and scoring 13 goals. After a year in Spain, the 43-year-old returned to the Premier League with Newcastle United where he spent the next four seasons. He also played for Manchester United between 2009 and 2012 before ending his career at Stoke City in 2013.

Like Griezmann and Austin, Michael Owen is also well-known for his love of horses. He is also often seen attending famous races like the Grand National, where a huge number of fans come every year to enjoy sports and betting.

The former Liverpool star didn’t have as much success as an owner and a breeder but his horses did secure him some very notable victories. Treble Heights won the Listed Aphrodite Stakes at Newmarket in 2003, while Brown Panther emerged as a winner at the Irish St Leger as well as at the Royal Ascot, the Goodwood Cup, the Dubai Gold Cup and the Ormonde Stakes.