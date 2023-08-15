Umhlanga Reed Dance 2023 dates announced

from SAMBULO DLAMINI in Mbabane, Eswatini

Eswatini Bureau

MBABANE, (CAJ News) – THE Umhlanga Reed Dance, the biggest cultural event in Eswatini, will be held from August 29 to September 4.

This edition will again make the Kingdom a hive of activity.

September 4 will be the main ceremony, with the King Mswati III attending the dance, signalling a public holiday in Eswatini.

This ceremony is a centuries-old tradition where the Kingdom’s unmarried and childless females present their newly-cut reed to the Queen Mother to protect her residence.

According to organizers, its ever- increasing popularity defies the apparent decline of traditional cultures elsewhere in Africa.

“Witnessing this festival is a truly unique experience,” read statement.

“Visitors are welcome, but are vastly outnumbered by the participants!”

Organisers added, “This is a traditional event that allows spectators, not one that exists for spectators.”

The festival allows visitors the opportunity to experience Eswatini’s unique blend of culture and wildlife.

– CAJ News