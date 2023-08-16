Airbus enhances visibility in Sub-Saharan Africa

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AIRBUS has appointed Irvine Partners as its dedicated public relations (PR) agency across Sub-Saharan Africa.

The deal is for the next three years.

Airbus is the latest global brand to join Irvine Partners’ roster of clients which also includes Spotify, Google, Salesforce, Airbnb and Huawei, among others.

“As a business with a strong foothold across Sub-Saharan Africa and an acute understanding of its audiences, we’re well positioned to tell the Airbus story,” said Irvine Partners Chief Executive Officer, Rachel Irvine.

“We will focus on tangible impact, specifically around socio-economic development on the continent, responsible growth and sustainability, and innovation within the aerospace industry,” Irvine added following the announcement.

Irvine Partners has six offices across Africa and the United Kingdom (UK).

Airbus is a major player on the continent and offers a portfolio of aerospace solutions including commercial airlines, helicopters, military aircraft and satellites.

The appointment of a PR agency further signals commitment to expansion and growth across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Samsana Ismail, Head of Communications Airbus Africa Middle East, believes it is important for them to collaborate with partners who possess a comprehensive understanding of market nuances and dynamics.

“Together we’ll tell stories that matter within the continent,” Ismail said.

