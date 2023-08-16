Dozens of malnourished Sudanese children die in Chad

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – AT least 111 Sudanese refugees and Chadian returnees have died in Chad, the country worst affected by the conflict that erupted in the former in April.

According to figures provided by the Chadian government, the Health Cluster and World Health Organisation (WHO), a majority of the deceased (73) are malnourished children.

There are some 26 maternal deaths, meaning deaths aggravated by pregnancy.

Of the total number of the deceased, 12 succumbed to injuries sustained during the conflict in Sudan.

A total of 2 587 injuries have been recorded among the refugee and returning communities since the onset of the Sudanese conflict, including 120 new cases this week.

The figures might be higher, considering they are for the period up to August 7.

The conflict in Sudan therefore is adding to the strain in the Chad health sector.

As of August 7, a total of 358 817 Sudanese refugees have been identified and 48 180 Chadian returnees since the start of the conflict in Sudan.

Most are in the district of the epicentre of the humanitarian and health crisis in eastern Chad linked to the influx of Sudanese refugees.

Meanwhile, in response to the measles epidemic in the east of Chad, the Ministry of Public Health and Prevention last month launched a new vaccination campaign against measles in the province of Ouaddai.

A total of 552 137 children aged six months to 14 years were vaccinated, representing a rate of 92,5 percent.

The campaign has ended.

A signal of a febrile illness was notified on August 5 in Ouaddaï.

The clinical manifestations of this febrile illness refer to malaria, dengue and chikungunya.

The International Organization for Migration Displacement Tracking Matrix indicates that as the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues, more people are being displaced and humanitarian needs are increasing daily.

To date, more than 4 million people have been displaced inside and outside Sudan.

Nearly 3,3 million people have been displaced internally.

– CAJ News