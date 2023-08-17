Popular seafood eatery closes for renovation

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – SEAFOOD lovers in Durban would be disappointed at missing out on their treat for the next fortnight.

This follows the temporary closure of the local Cape Town Fish Market (CTFM) branch.

However, they should find solace in the assurance by management that it will offer an enhanced service when it reopens.

The restaurant at the Gateway Mall temporarily closed its doors last week on Thursday. It is to reopen on August 25.

“Nothing will change on the menu, only renovation and new furniture. The furniture is long overdue. We want to give our customers a new setup style with modern decor,” said management.

CAJ News Africa visited the restaurant this week and was met with a notice confirming the provisional closure.

“Dear Patrons. Please be informed that Cape Town Fish Market Gateway will be closed for renovation from 10 August 2023 – 25 August 2023. We apologise for any inconvenience caused but promise the same great experience with a brand-new look! We will see you soon!”

It is believed the restaurant informed its loyal members via SMS about the closure a few days ago.

The notice was placed on the afternoon of Women’s Day, celebrated in South Africa last Wednesday.

The restaurant menu brings together the best of South African and Japanese cuisine – from fish and chips to classic sashimi.

It also caters for meat-lovers and vegetarians.

CTFM began operations in 1997 when founder Douw Krugmann bought a small fresh fish restaurant in Cape Town’s famous V&A Waterfront.

– CAJ News