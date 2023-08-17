Gauteng innovation competition back for 13th year

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ENTRIES are open for a competition for entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers working on ground-breaking technologies to improve the quality of life of South African citizens.

Known as the Gauteng Accelerator Programme (GAP) Innovation Competition, it is back for the 13th year running.

Run by The Innovation Hub (TIH), it has assisted numerous entrepreneurs in launching their businesses with seeded funding over the years, enhancing sectorial competitiveness and contributing towards an improved local economy.

The theme for this year’s iteration of the GAP Innovation Competition is “Ignite Your Innovation.”

“It’s a theme we crafted with the understanding that the country is filled with many creative and innovative entrepreneurs across our country. We call on these talented, creative and innovative entrepreneurs and researchers to enter the competition,” said Thibi Matshele, TIH’s Acting Chief Executive Officer.

Youth, females, people living with disabilities and previously disadvantaged individuals eligible to enter the competition are encouraged to apply.

Matshele said based on the kind of criterion of young people they expect to apply, he is confident there will be a good uptake for the competition.

“We are a country that is regarded as one of the strongest economies not only in our continent but beyond, based on that reason, our economy needs the kind of sectoral competitiveness that will not only respond to problems but come up with innovative solutions,” he said.

The GAP Innovation Competition is being run with partners such as the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), Emory University Business School, and Tshwane Automotive Special Economic Zone (TASEZ).

The GAP Innovation Competition is open until August 21.

Since inception in 2011, the GAP Innovation programme has attracted more than 1 600 entries across five different categories and invested over R22 million (US$1,15 million) in seed funding and provided incubation support to over 135 start-ups.

– CAJ News