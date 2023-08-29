Vodacom invests R570 million in Western Cape network

by DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – VODACOM plans to invest R570 million (US$30,8 million) this financial year to upgrade its network in the Western Cape.

Of this investment, R470 million is allocated to improve the quality, capacity and reach of the broadband network infrastructure in urban and rural areas.

This network investment is to enhance expansion of the 5G footprint, ongoing modernisation of the existing network infrastructure and upgrading of base station sites with more long term evolution (LTE) capacity throughout the province.

The remaining R100 million is being spent on energy projects for uninterrupted connectivity during power outages.

“As we continue to connect for a better future, we remain focused on the quality, reliability and expansion of our network,” said Carol Hall, Managing Executive, Vodacom Western Cape.

“Our significant investment into infrastructure upgrades is enabling customers to reap the transformative benefits of technology. This includes access to education, health and financial digital platforms that promote socio-economic empowerment in the region.”

In 2022, Vodacom acquired a total of 110 MHz high-demand spectrum as part of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (ICASA) auction and assignment process.

Using the new spectrum, Vodacom in the Western Cape region quadrupled its 5G network reach over the last year to over 200 base stations.

Hall is excited about the possibilities of 5G, especially with Western Cape the Vodacom region with the most 5G-enabled smartphones.

“Expanding this next-generation technology opens opportunities to further improve our network performance and deliver innovative solutions that can build an inclusive digital future,” Hall concluded.

– CAJ News