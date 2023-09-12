Chinese firm commits to Africa’s talent upskilling

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – CHINA’S XCMG Machinery has committed to enhancing Africa’s development in public welfare and talent upskilling.

In Gabon, as a key strategic partner of AVIC International Holding Corporation (AVIC INTL), XCMG offers 12 majors to train 3 000 full-time students and 3 600 short-term students every year.

XCMG Technician College is fully engaged in setting up the curriculum, internship workstations, faculty development, and more to promote the skill and career development of local technical talents.

With comprehensive competencies in teaching, professional development, and enterprise practice, the teachers from the XCMG Technician College have pioneered a model of construction machinery technician education and delivered training materials based on practical applications and thorough study of the operation, maintenance, and repair technologies of 22 products and nine models.

The training materials have been translated into French and are in use at the training centres.

In addition, XCMG’s Global Operator Excellence Programme has completed eight terms of service training overseas that have supported nearly 200 people in 19 countries to upskilling the global construction talents, and the three sessions of the XCMG-Sinohydro Bureau 11 Co., Ltd. elite class have trained 100 inter-disciplinary technical talents who are now serving in 13 countries.

Committed to taking on social responsibilities and driving sustainable development across the scopes of global infrastructure support, promoting local employment, disaster and crisis rescue and reconstruction, and education and wellbeing, XCMG is actively engaging in the protection of rights and interests, environmental conservation, public welfare, targeted poverty alleviation, and more to build a better future for all.

Recently, XCMG kickstarted the fourth phase of its Africa Water Cellar Project in Minjar Shenkora District in the Amhara Region of Ethiopia, which will build 40 water cellars above ground for 40 farmer households that are influenced by the severe drought, providing them with access to clean water for both drinking and irrigation.

The project aligns with the goal of ensuring safe drinking water and sanitation for all and benefiting more people in need.

Since 2016, the project has built 121 family water cellars in Ethiopia that are benefiting 9 719 people.

Yin Qian, director of CFRD’s Ethiopia office, noted at the launching ceremony that XCMG is the office’s first and longest partner, and it has been shouldering the corporate social responsibilities to help people and groups in need.

Yang Dongsheng, Chief Executive Officer of XCMG. said the company was committed to a proactive and accomplished international development roadmap.

“We are not only exporting products and technologies to overseas markets, but also bringing technical skill and service training to support local talent cultivation and promote diversified economic development,” he said.

– CAJ News