Tourism earmarked to grow township and rural economy

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) provincial government has identified the tourism sector as a key in the growth of the township and rural-based economy.

It is promoting the sector as part of Tourism Month.

This week, Member of the Executive Committee for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Siboniso Duma, undertook a working visit to So Chilla Restaurant in Lamontville township, south of Durban.

The aim was to spend time at a township restaurant and interact with staff and patrons.

“We are here to declare that we remain committed towards the creation of a new generation of creators of wealth and jobs in the townships and rural areas,” he said.

“We have brought in senior government officials to assess the type of interventions needed to ensure the expansion of this hang-out spot and many others. We want cash to circulate in this township which has a rich history,” Duma said.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, the provincial government issued a statement affirming its support for the township and rural-based taverns, shisanyama (grills), restaurants and other establishments.

The tavern industry is estimated to be worth between R40 billion and R60 billion and accounts for 80 percent to 90 percent of township alcohol sales as well as 43 percent of all alcohol sold in South Africa.

There are more than 8 000 liquor license holders in KZN.

The visit to So Chilla and many other establishments is aimed at protecting, promoting and affirming support for the township and rural based economy, assess what type of state resources must be deployed to ensure money circulates in the township and rural areas and create jobs as well as position these areas as destinations for tourists.

“Since the beginning of September is both Tourism and Heritage Month, our message is that local government is where tourism happens,” Duma said.

– CAJ News