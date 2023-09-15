Stakeholders map growth of SADC petroleum sector

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – EXECUTIVES and stakeholders have met at the third annual Southern Africa Oil and Gas Conference, a pivotal platform for advancing discussions and collaborations in the rapidly-evolving upstream petroleum industry across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional bloc.

The Central Energy Fund (Group) was among the participating companies at the event held on September 3-4, hosted by the Petroleum Agency South Africa (PASA).

Dr Tshepo Mokoka, PASA Chief Executive Officer, noted the SADC region boasts a diverse landscape of oil and gas potential, with countries such as Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania and Zimbabwe experiencing significant developments in this sector.

“This event aims to foster cross-border collaborations and knowledge sharing among these countries and beyond,” he said of the Southern Africa Oil and Gas Conference.

“The CEF Group is excited to play an active role in engaging with stakeholders from these nations, contributing to the broader conversation on sustainable development of the region’s valuable oil and gas resources.”

The CEF Group’s presence at this event is seen as underscoring their commitment to driving meaningful change in the Southern African oil and gas landscape.

“As an organisation dedicated to advancing the energy sector, we recognise the significance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable development goals,” Mokoka said.

The Southern Africa Oil and Gas Conference is a significant initiative that began in 2021 as a collaborative effort between PASA and South African Oil and Gas Alliance (SAOGA).

The conference has grown exponentially in size and influence.

In 2022, the partnership expanded to include the DMRE, resulting in a conference that was more than twice as large as its predecessor.

This year, the conference was poised to set new records in terms of attendance, engagement, and impactful insights.

– CAJ News