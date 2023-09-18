Death toll from DRC landslide feared to rise

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – A LANDSLIDE has left at least 17 people dead in the north-western Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

This is the latest crisis to batter the Central African country.

Heavy rainfall that has been affecting the region since Sunday triggered the landslide in Lisal City, Mongala Province, leading to the casualties.

At the time of publication, an unspecified number of people were still trapped under the debris.

Several houses have been destroyed along the Congo River.

“The toll is still provisional,” said a humanitarian spokesperson.

In addition, for the next 24 hours, heavy rainfall is still forecast over northern and central DRC.

Excessive rainfall is forecast in the northern part of the country.

DRC is already facing a humanitarian crisis emanating from insurgencies in the east of the vast country.

This is also attributed to an outbreak of numerous diseases.

This landslide is one of a number of major crises to hit an African country, following the floods in Libya and the earthquake in Morocco, which have claimed thousands of lives.

– CAJ News