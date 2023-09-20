Dell Technologies Forum calls all trailblazers

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THIS year’s Dell Technologies Forum will explore Generative AI (GenAI), multicloud and As-a-Service, modern data infrastructure and edge, security and the Future of Work.

The event is scheduled for Johannesburg on November 9.

Preparations are underway for the event where attendees will also learn more about AI readiness and digital fluency, the future of ethics and economies and what to expect from machine co-workers.

“There’s no doubt that technologies like GenAI and multicloud represent an inflection point that is driving fundamental change in the pace of innovation while improving the customer experience and enabling new ways to work,” said Doug Woolley, General Manager for Dell Technologies in South Africa.

“Dell and its partners are leading the way and this year’s Forum will help attendees harness the power of all the exciting developments in our IT world.”

Cyborg anthropologist, MJ Petroni, Chief Executive Officer of Cyborg Anthropologist and Futurist of Causeit Inc, will deliver the forum keynote address.

Petroni studied shows like Star Trek at university to explore the complex relationships between humans and machines as “we shape technology and it reshapes us.”

Focused on helping elevate digital fluency, he sits on the Accenture Tech Vision Advisory Board and is a faculty member at Singularity University.

Attendees will also be able to explore how Dell APEX helps simplify multi cloud environments to streamline IT operations and simplify cloud experiences.

They will be able to explore how it helps reduce costs and boost IT team efficiency.

Ways to boost cyber-resilience to reduce risk and protect data from ransomware and cyber threats will be explored.

– CAJ News