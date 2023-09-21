Durban lodgings fully booked for Heritage weekend

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – GUESTHOUSES and vendors in Durban are reporting brisk business ahead of the National Heritage Day this coming weekend.

It is celebrated annually on September 24 in South Africa and falls on a Sunday, the following day is also a public holiday.

Bookings have soared along the “long weekend.”

Busisiwe Zondi, the Umusa Guesthouse Marketing Manager, said all rooms were taken.

“We are fully booked for now but most of our guests will check out on Heritage Day,” she told CAJ News Africa.

Bongani Ngcobo, the proprietor of the Mapholoba Guesthouse, said they were almost fully booked.

“I still have Saturday available,” he said.

A street vendor operating around the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu said he was ready to make the most of the crowds set to throng the stadium for the official celebrations.

He specialises in “chicken dust.”

It is chicken roasted over an open fire.

“I know people will be hungry there and need my chicken. I don’t have any doubt I will make a lot of money,” the vendor said.

Heritage Day recognises and celebrates the cultural wealth of South Africa.

South Africans celebrate the day by remembering the cultural heritage of the many cultures that make up the country.

This year’s edition will be held under the theme, “Celebrating our cultural diversity in a democratic South Africa.”

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini of the Zulu nation is expected to attend the celebrations.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will deliver the keynote address.

– CAJ News