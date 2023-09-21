No stopping Sundowns dominance of DStv Premiership

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE latest round of matches in the DStv Premiership has emphasised how Africa’s most lucrative football league has been reduced to a one-team affair.

It will take a collapse of monumental proportions for Mamelodi Sundowns to surrender a title they are aiming to win for a seventh consecutive season. Rivals need a miracle to turn the tables on the undisputed champs.

It is early days yet to settle on the destiny of the title but it will take a fool to bet against the side from the capital city, Pretoria, retaining the title and extending a monopoly.

Orlando Pirates have in the last couple of seasons been the biggest pretender to Downs’ crown and with the champions emerging winners (1-0) at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, it is safe to say The Brazilians are on course for an unprecedented seventh title in succession.

Lucas Ribeiro Costa, the brilliant Brazilian, netted a penalty early in the first half to ensure coach Rhulani Mokwena’s indomitable side secured a perfect seven wins since the start of the 2023/24 season.

The encounter finished 1-0 to the visitors.

Credit to Pirates for their gallantry at this Wednesday night encounter at the iconic Orlando Stadium but Downs are in a league of their own after they turned around an era of underachievement.

Pirates are 11th with two games in hand.

Seeing Sundowns dominating the elite league ought to be depressing for the Soweto pair, Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, who for decades have dominated the local league. How their supremacy has waned in recent years.

As Pirates were losing on Wednesday, Chiefs were again engulfed by civil war as fans revolted against coach Molefi Ntseki and management at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

This came as the faded giants were defeated 1-0 at bogey side, Supersport United in a match played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The Zimbabwean international, Terrence Dzukamanja, slashed in a mind boggling volley in the second minute to settle matters.

The humble 29-year-old from the modest town of Chegutu has a catalogue of out-of-this-world goals it is mysterious how Pirates let go of him in the preseason.

Pirates’ loss of the player has therefore been Supersport’s gain.

Coach Gavin Hunt rates the unassuming striker highly, having previously worked with him at the now-defunct Bidvest Wits.

The league is on recess this weekend for the MTN 8 semis as Chiefs face Sundowns and Pirates play Stellenbosch.

– CAJ News