Zuma restaurant launches museum

from FUTHI MBHELE in Durban

KwaZulu Natal Bureau

DURBAN, (CAJ News) – THE Zuma restaurant, located in uMhlanga, Durban, in KwaZulu Natal now boasts a museum to promote a deeper understanding and appreciation of South Africa’s diverse cultural tapestry.

A museum has been created in its cigar lounge.

Last Thursday, ahead of the Heritage Day, the South African Legacy Museum presented a captivating exhibit at the restaurant, which is a brainchild of David Manal, also known as Chef Raw.

Manal, author of Kitchen Gangster, told CAJ News Africa that they have over 400 pieces of art from the gallery.

Each art has a different story. It dates back to 1980. The restaurant started collecting ten years ago.

“This art is not for sale. We are assisting the artist,” Manal said.

“This is just a start. We will be opening the museum next year in Florida Road, Durban,” he disclosed.

“We will create jobs from the art sector, hospitality sector and the main focus is education. Art is music, art is food, and art is image.”

Manal divulged they got most of their art from the mother of his partner, Ishana Mohangi.

“The industry is unlimited. Instead of looking for jobs, this is creating jobs. It is bringing the whole different sector especially to the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) economy,” Mohangi said.

Manal described the SA Legacy Museum as a cultural gem, dedicated to preserving and celebrating the nation’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

“It stands as a testament to the remarkable journey of the Zulu nation and the myriad cultures that have contributed to shaping KZN’s unique identity,” he added.

The SA Legacy Museum can explore a dynamic array of exhibitions that provide fresh perspectives on the nation’s heritage.

“From the traditions and contributions of the Zulu nation to the rich history of the Indian community in KZN, each exhibit offers an immersive cultural experience,” Manal said.

Zuma restaurant is a contemporary infusion, comprising Asian and Mediterranean style. It is a gender-neutral name of Arabic and Aztec origins, meaning “peace.”

– CAJ News