Toxic competition mars Libya rebuild efforts

from AHMED ZAYED in Tripoli, Libya

Libya Bureau

TRIPOLI, (CAJ News) – THERE is concern over the emergence of unilateral and competing initiatives from various Libyan actors and institutions on the reconstruction of flood-affected areas.

This as the country reels from floods that have left more than 4 200 people dead, with Derna the epicentre. Over 8 540 individuals are missing and some 43 000 people are displaced.

Abdoulaye Bathily, special representative of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, António Guterres, said the unilateral efforts were counterproductive, deepening existing divisions in the country, impeding reconstruction efforts and at odds with the outpouring of solidarity, support and national unity shown by Libyan people.

“A unified national mechanism is required to effectively and efficiently take forward the reconstruction efforts in the flood-affected areas,” the envoy said.

Bathily said the reconstruction process should proceed, speedily, based on a credible, independent and objective assessment of the damage and needs, professionally determined cost estimates, and transparent contracting and procurement processes.

“The Libyan people have expressed their concerns about arbitrary cost estimates and unilateral reconstruction initiatives announced without transparency and buy-in from all relevant authorities and stakeholders,” Bathily said.

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has called on all relevant Libyan national and local authorities and international partners to facilitate agreement on a unified and coordinated national mechanism to direct the recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The example of the High Financial Committee is hailed for showing that Libyan leaders and institutions can come together to take important decisions and address issues of national concern, including through existing platforms, Bathily said.

“The impact of Storm Daniel also underscores the imperative to expedite negotiations on breaking the political stalemate.”

The North African country is run by two rival governments and has been in turmoil since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

– CAJ News