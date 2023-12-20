Honor commits to digital skills and enterprise development

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HONOR Technologies Africa has gifted devices to the tune of R245 000 to Siyafunda Community Technology Centre (CTC) in Gauteng.

This consignment included units of Honor’s latest offering, the Pad X9.

“We believe that access to technology and digital skills is not a luxury but a necessity, a fundamental right that should be available to everyone irrespective of their socioeconomic status,” Zhou Lefeng, an Honor executive, said.

Siyafunda CTC uses such contributions to remove the large cost factor associated with technology adoption, particularly in educational settings.

The Siyafunda bestowal was the latest in a series of similar contributions by Honor to various recipients.

These include a building ownership donation valued at R3,8 million to a black-owned media agency and the opportunity for 18 young people to enter the workforce through the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies has invited Honor, among other tech companies, to participate in its Back to School 2024 programme by contributing resources into a resource pool.

“We are committed to being a catalyst for empowerment, innovation, and inclusive growth, providing cutting-edge telecommunications solutions to enhance communication infrastructure across the country,” Lefeng responded.

Honor envisions its partnership with Siyafunda CTC as a model and feeder for future collaborations with government ministries and other community stakeholders.

“The combination of resources around a shared vision will take design, negotiation and trade-offs,” said Honor Government Relations’ Manager, Slindokuhle Mbuyisa.

Chinese-headquartered Honor is a leading global provider of smart devices.

– CAJ News