Partnership pledges to propel Nigeria’s SME sector

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – MORE than 40 million micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria are to benefit from financial management tools, thanks to a partnership between a global artificial intelligence-driven financial management fintech and a local business advisory firm.

Fiskl and Sceptre Advisory Services, respectively, have announced the collaboration in Africa’s biggest economy and its largest nation.

By leveraging Fiskl’s AI-driven financial technology and Sceptre’s extensive market insights, this partnership is forecast to deliver unprecedented benefits to Nigeria’s MSMEs, officials said.

Their alliance pledges to simplify financial management and provide actionable insights that drive growth and profitability.

This collaboration is uniquely positioned to tackle the core challenges faced by Nigerian MSMEs.

Challenges include access to capital, financial literacy and efficient resource management.

With tailored solutions, Nigerian entrepreneurs can now unlock new opportunities, enhance productivity and compete on a global scale, the partnering companies said.

This initiative is hailed as representing a significant leap forward in a commitment to fostering an ecosystem where small businesses can flourish, contributing robustly to Nigeria’s economic development.

“This collaboration is more than just a business venture. It’s a commitment to fuel the growth of Nigerian MSMEs, enabling them to achieve financial resilience and sustainable development,” said Adejumoke Awolumate, Managing Partner of Sceptre Advisory Services.

Fiskl is headquartered in London and is basking in the glory of some fintech awards attained in 2023.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower SMEs with effective financial management tools,” Alina Lapusneanu, CEO of Fiskl, said of the Nigeria expansion.

– CAJ News