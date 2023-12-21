Major solar project to take off in Kenya

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – AN investment of US$2 million on a ground-mounted solar plant is to contribute to the growth of a low-carbon economy and foster a greener future for the manufacturing industry in Kenya.

Abyssinia Iron and Steel has signed a power purchase agreement with Norway’s solar power financier, Empower New Energy, for the 25-year contract that will result in the construction and operation of the facility by Spenomatic Group, a leading renewable engineering, procurement and construction company in East Africa.

The 2,5 MWp solar project is Empower New Energy’s first investment in Kenya and marks a significant step in Abyssinia’s journey towards becoming 100-percent powered by renewable energy.

By harnessing the abundant solar resources in Kenya, the project will generate about 4,8 GWh of clean electricity per year, saving about 2 500 tons metric tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Ground-mounted solar options have the advantage of easy access for maintenance and cleaning, as well as increased air flow for more efficient energy production.

“We are thrilled to partner with Abyssinia Steel and Spenomatic to bring cost-saving and clean energy solutions to Kenya,” said Terje Osmundsen, CEO of Empower New Energy.

Spenomatic will provide engineering, procurement and construction support for the project.

Berjeesh Surty, Managing Director of Spenomatic, described this as a transformative solar project.

“Together, we set a benchmark for clean energy adoption in the industrial sector,” Surty said.

Members of the Norwegian diplomatic corps and representatives from Norfund East Africa attended the signing event at the Norwegian Embassy in Nairobi.

“It is through such partnerships that we can pave the way towards a greener and more prosperous future for all,” William Nyaoke, Norfund regional director for East Africa, said.

– CAJ News