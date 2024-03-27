Hunt on for fugitive Binance executive

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – HEADS are to roll in the Nigerian intelligence following the escape of Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, from house arrest last Friday.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) confirmed the escape of the suspect on Monday.

Zakari Mijinyawa, Head of Strategic Communication at ONSA, said personnel responsible for the custody of Anjarwalla suspect had been arrested.

He did not divulge the number of those arrested.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to his escape from lawful detention,” said Mijinyawa.

Sources told this publication suspicions are that Anjarwalla could have bribed the officials to secure his escape.

It is understood he took advantage of the courtesy granted him to observe Ramadan prayers to escape.

ONSA said upon receiving this report, the office took immediate steps, in conjunction with relevant security agencies as Interpol to apprehend the suspect.

Preliminary investigations indicate Anjarwalla fled Nigeria using a smuggled passport.

He holds British and Kenyan nationalities and serves as Binance’s Africa regional manager.

The suspect escaped while under a 14-day remand order by a court in Nigeria.

He was scheduled to appear before the court again on April 4.

Nigeria has been investigating money laundering and terrorism financing transactions perpetrated on the Binance currency exchange platform.

“We urge the Nigerian public and the international community to provide whatever information they have that can assist law enforcement agencies to apprehend the suspect,” Mijinyawa said.

– CAJ News