Chinese targeted in Cameroon festive season crime

from ROSY SADOU in Yaoundé, Cameroon

Cameroon Bureau

YAOUNDÉ, (CAJ News) – CHINA is concerned at the increasing violent crimes and fraud against its citizens in Cameroon as traditional festivals and New Year are approaching in the Central African country.

The embassy in Yaoundé said it had recently received numerous reports of Chinese citizens falling victims of robbery, fraud and other crimes.

In a statement released by Chinese ambassador to Cameroon, Wang Yingwu, he stated these have entered a period of high incidence and victims suffered varying degrees of property losses and even personal injuries.

“The security situation is not optimistic,” Yingwu stated.

“The Embassy in Cameroon reminds compatriots in Cameroon to increase their awareness of self-prevention and pay attention to the safety of their personal and property.”

Chinese enterprises and individuals have been advised to strengthen on-site security measures, reduce going out alone at night, avoid carrying large amounts of cash and stay away from areas with poor public security.

They have also been warned to be wary of currency exchange scams and not trust various “preferential exchange rate” information.

In the event of an emergency, they should stay calm, call the police in time and contact the embassy for assistance while ensuring their own safety.

Cameroon is also facing the threat of the Islamist group, Boko Haram, and separatists in English-speaking regions.

– CAJ News