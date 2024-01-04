Landslides claim dozens in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – LANDSLIDES triggered by floods in recent days have left more than 60 people dead in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Heavy rainfall has affected parts of the eastern, northern and southern areas of the vast country.

There have been 22 fatalities reported in Kasai-Central Province and 20 each in Bukavu City and Burhinyi Village of the South Kivu Province.

Moreover, 16 people have been reported missing and more than 1 400 houses damaged.

Floods have also pummeled the northern part of the country, with over 100 households losing their homes in Mbandaka, Équateur province.

This is the latest such crisis in the Central African country in recent years.

In late 2022, at least 169 people were killed by flooding in Kinshasa, the capital. Many of the deaths were caused by landslides.

Heavy rains left roads, infrastructure and many neighborhoods were left underwater or destroyed.

At least 280 homes collapsed.

Some 12 million people, consisting of most of the city’s population, were affected.

The government announced a three-day period of national mourning following that disaster.

