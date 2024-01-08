Cholera hampers opening of Zambia tech centres

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA has delayed, by a fortnight, the reopening of technical vocational education and training (TVET) institutions because of a cholera outbreak.

Felix Mutati, the Minister of Science and Technology, confirmed this on Monday as the outbreak in the Southern African country surged.

He informed the general public and all TVET institutions of the ministry’s decision to revise the opening dates of the institutions from January 15 to January 29.

“The Ministry of Science and Technology has been following the recent unfortunate developments and announcements on the rising numbers of cholera cases and deaths recorded in the country,” Mutati said.

Zambia has experienced multiple cholera outbreaks since January 2023, affecting 20 districts and rapidly reaching the urban and peri-urban areas of the capital, Lusaka.

The Zambia National Public Health Institute reported the latest outbreak in October.

As of January 2 this year, the country has recorded no less than 3 757 confirmed cases and 128 deaths from the water borne disease.

Of grave concern is the evolution of the outbreak in Lusaka, where in just a week, the Ministry of Health has reported an increase of 71,2 percent in cases and of 175 percent in deaths.

– CAJ News