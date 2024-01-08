Nissan Navara Pro-4X a technological breakthrough

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE new Nissan Navara Pro-4X boasts technological functionalities that make it one of the most comfortable and attractive double cabs currently in the market.

Its high tech innovation complements the vehicle’s stability, handling, acceleration, fuel consumption, safety and security.

The motor machine is highly capable and has been designed to address business and executive duties any modern Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) would perform.

Powered by a 2,5-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine, it boasts a new suspension system that features independent rear dampers, better shock absorbers, revised chassis mountings, an increased tail height, and fine-tuning specifically for unique road conditions.

The Nissan Navara Pro-4X is beautiful with an eye-catching design.

It comes with electrically operated windows and mirrors with a sliding rear window to enable air enter through the cabin.

It has cameras with moving object detection built to help the driver trek hardcore off-road obstacles without the need of a spotter.

In total, the new Nissan Navara Pro-4X boasts Intelligent Around View Monitor which uses four cameras to help drivers notice people and cars surrounding the vehicle, and is also useful for trailer hitching.

Fuel consumption and transmission is a major subject when it comes to buying a car, particularly in this environment when the cost of fuel is almost always rising.

The Nissan Navara Pro-4X boasts one of the most admired accelerations than its competitors.

Its suspension setup adequately deals with bumps and ripples setting it apart from its market rivals.

The Nissan Navara has tech features designed to offer safety and security for the driver and passengers.

Its navigation has been integrated into entertainment aimed at informing the car systems and its surrounding cameras that perfectly work well to ensure the driver does not find it difficult to position the vehicle off-road obstacles.

The car features include rain-sensing wipers, keyless access, cruise control and dual-zone climate control systems.

On the safety aspect, the new Nissan Navara Pro-4X comprises seven crash bags, anti-lock braking with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability control with traction control and hill-descent control.

It has driver assistance features such as Nissan Intelligent Mobility suite with forward-collision warning, emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert.

Apart from the high tech innovation, the Navara Pro-4X has so much comfort that makes driving exciting.

Its off-roading credentials include a shift-on-the-fly 4×4 system that enables the switching between 2×4 and 4×4 up to a speed of 100km/h teaming up with a few high-tech applications to keep it as stable on the trails as on the tar.

All in all, the Pro-4X is the real deal.

– CAJ News