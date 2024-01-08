Four killed in Mozambique terror attack

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – THE recent killing of four people, including an aid worker by suspected Islamist elements is a grim reminder of the volatility in northern Mozambique.

The Cabo Delgado province is the epicentre of the bloodshed and last Friday, the individuals were killed after the militants attacked the village of Chibanga in the district of Mocímboa da Praia OF the province.

Among those murdered is a health promoter from the Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

The organisation said their deceased colleague was under 30 and left his family behind.

“We are in mourning and very saddened by the loss of our colleague in this attack at such a young age,” lamented MSF emergency coordinator in Cabo Delgado, Marta Cazorla.

“This colleague of ours was an active member of the community who was committed to helping save dozens of lives by disseminating health-promoting messages, and identifying and referring patients to specialized care, including pregnant women and children.”

In 2023, an MSF worker was also killed during an attack while traveling on public transport in Macomia.

Despite the sadness at the loss of their colleague, MSF pledged to continue to provide medical and humanitarian assistance to families affected by the conflict.

MSF has been providing humanitarian and medical assistance in Cabo Delgado since 2019. It is currently present in the districts of Macomia, Mocímboa da Praia, Mueda, Muidumbe, Nangade and Palma.

The conflict is mainly fought between militant Islamists and jihadists attempting to establish an Islamic state in the region, and Mozambican security forces.

It heightened in 2017.

– CAJ News