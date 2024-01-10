Ethiopian Cargo adds Casablanca to freighter destination

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines Cargo and Logistics Services has commenced a freighter service to Casablanca, Morocco.

This enhances the airline’s number of freighter destinations served in Africa.

“We are excited to announce the launch of the freighter services to Casablanca, Morocco,” Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, said.

The official believes the new service opens a new chapter as it is their maiden venture into the Maghreb region as part of their global freighter network.

This addition increases Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services total African freighter destinations to 35 and boosts its commitment to delivering reliable and efficient services.

The company is rated the largest cargo network operator in Africa and a key air cargo service provider globally.

Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services, one of the major strategic business units within the Ethiopian Airlines Group, currently covers more than 135 international destinations around the world with both belly-hold capacity and 68 dedicated freighter services, deploying more than 145 airplanes, including 17 dedicated freighter aircraft, showcasing its operations connecting five continents, and highlighting its role as a business and investment enabler.

– CAJ News