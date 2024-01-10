Major boost to Nigeria’s broadband penetration target

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA’S telecommunications regulator believes the country is poised to achieve its 75 percent broadband penetration target by 2025.

This comes as states heed calls to remove costly Right of Way charges for the installation, placing, laying and maintaining telecommunications network facilities, mostly optical fibre.

Nassarrawa, in the north-central zone of the West African country, has abolished the charges under the auspices of the State Right of Way Regulation 2023 but effective with immediate effect.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) welcomed the announcement by the state administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule. He is an engineer in industrial and mechanical technology.

“It is a huge step in the right direction in creating a healthy environment for the digital economy to thrive,” Aminu Maida, NCC vice-chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said.

“With this audacious enactment, the target set by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, to achieve 75 percent of our fibre optic cable target—set by the National Broadband Plan—by the end of 2027 has gained further mileage.”

Jide Awe, a digital development advocate, described the Nasarawa State Right of Way Regulation 2023 as a commendable step towards fostering a thriving digital economy in the state.

“Its success will depend on effective implementation and continued policy efforts to promote responsible and sustainable infrastructure development,” he added.

Last month, the government of Katsina state also removed the Right of Way charges.

Governor Dikko Umar Radda’s administration believes this would attract telecommunications investors into the northwestern state.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in late 2022 slashed Right of Way charges by 90 percent.

NCC is engaging other states waiving the charges.

“We hope other states will toe a similar line in easing these charges,” Maida said.

Africa’s largest nation by population and the biggest economy by gross domestic product (GDP), comprises 36 states and the FCT, where the capital Abuja is located.

Telecommunications operators have been paying up to ₦8 000 (about US$9) per metre to lay fibre cable in the country.

– CAJ News