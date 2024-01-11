Kenya enhances bid to host Transform Africa Summit

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA has intensified its bid to host the seventh Transform Africa Summit, set for April.

An evaluation team from Real Smart Africa, the organizers, has met a delegation of government officials from relevant ministries to assess the East African country’s readiness.

Eliud Owalo, Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, led the Kenyan team.

The evaluation follows Kenya’s submission of its bid in November 2023 for the annual event.

Eng. John Kipchumba Tanui, Principal Secretary at the State Department for ICT and Digital Economy, believes the Transform Africa Summit provides a unique opportunity to showcase Kenya’s ICT solutions and highlight the vast opportunities that Africa can offer the world.

“It also serves as a platform for African countries to support each other in various innovative aspects,” he said.

During the Real Smart Africa visit, Kenya has presented and engaged in technical discussions, demonstrating its ability and commitment to hosting the summit.

The summit is held annually to foster dialogue on digital transformation in Africa.

The previous edition was held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe.

The presidents of the host country as well as Kenya, Mali and Rwanda were among delegates.

