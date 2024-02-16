Champions Ivory Coast shoot up global rankings

from ALEXIS DOUMBIA in Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast Bureau

ABIDJAN, (CAJ News) – IVORY Coast have something further to celebrate after their triumph in the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) inspired their rise in the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Men’s World Rankings.

They have moved ten places up to 39th after winning the tournament they hosted.

Beaten finalists Nigeria (28th, up 14) make significant strides.

Angola who reached the last eight are the biggest climbers in the latest instalment of the global ranking.

They rose 24 places to 93rd.

Senegal, who suffered shoot-out heartbreak at the hands of the eventual winners, went three places up to 17th.

Other impressive performers are Mali (47th, up 4), South Africa (58th, up 8), Carpe Verde (65th, up 8), Equatorial Guinea (79th, up 9) and Namibia (107th, up 8).

Morocco is Africa’s highest ranked team after moving one place up to 12th.

World champions, Argentina, remain the top-ranked side.

– CAJ News