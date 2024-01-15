Botswana Stock Exchange unveils AI-powered partnership

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) is making the most of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable local companies’ commitment to sustainable business practices.

This is through a partnership sealed with Risk Insights (RI), recognised for its pioneering solutions for environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards in Africa.

At the core of this collaboration is the integration of Risk Insights’ AI-powered platforms, namely– the ESG GPS and A-Cubed.

ESG GPS platform empowers BSE-listed companies with a holistic suite of ESG ratings, disclosure insights and analytics, news and strategic business intelligence.

A-Cubed extends its impact to provide data and ratings for privately-owned unlisted companies that also impact on the local and global supply chain.

BSE and RI have pledged to enhance the ESG disclosure landscape, ensuring that companies, listed and unlisted, seamlessly showcase their ESG credentials on a global stage.

This would facilitate informed decision-making for investors, analysts and the wider public and increase access to sustainable capital.

“We are honored to embark on this transformative journey with Risk Insights, to provide access to AI-powered platforms that generate ESG ratings, insights and analytics,” said Thapelo Tsheole, Chief Executive Officer of the BSE.

He is also the Chairman of the Committee of Southern African Development Community Stock Exchanges and President of the African Securities Exchanges Association.

Tsheole said the partnership with RI was in line with BSE’s vision to deliver innovative products and services.

“Henceforth, we are going to work closely with issuers to appreciate and enhance the extent to which their sustainability disclosures meet international disclosure frameworks, including our own, and how their ESG ratings compare with peers locally and across Africa,” he added.

Andrey Bogdanov, RI Interim CEO, said the collaboration with BSE is testament to the power of shared vision and commitment.

“Together, we are not just partners,” Bodganov said.

“We are catalysts for positive change. We look forward to pushing the boundaries of ESG excellence, setting new benchmarks for sustainable practices in Botswana and beyond.”

To coincide with the partnership, BSE announced that for the period January 1 to December 31 in 2023, on a year-to-date basis, the bourse recorded the highest amount of turnover ever recorded in its history.

The turnover of P4,1 billion (US$303,5 million), a 241,7-percent increase from P1,2 billion ($88,8 million) in 2022.

– CAJ News