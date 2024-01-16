Three countries vie for AfrInnovate Youth Challenge

from RUSSELL ADADEVHO in Accra, Ghana

Ghana Bureau

ACCRA, (CAJ News) – THE three finalists for the inaugural AfrInnovate Youth Challenge (AYC) have been unveiled ahead of the competition on Thursday.

An initiative of JA Africa, one of the continent’s largest and most impactful youth-serving NGOs, and Z Zurich Foundation (ZZF), a Swiss-based charitable foundation, the competition showcases the innovative solutions crafted by dynamic young minds.

The three finalist teams are Bet Mot from Uganda, Red Heart from Ivory Coast and Transcendence from South Africa.

Bet Mot is making strides in environmental sustainability by creating bricks from used plastics, offering a novel solution to the plastic waste problem. Red Heart has developed an innovative application for managing blood donations, addressing a critical need in their community.

Transcendence is an IT-based company aiming to eliminate paper usage, contributing to a more sustainable and tech-driven future.

Stating from Ghana, organizers said the teams emerged as the most outstanding projects out of 494 projects created by over 10 000 beneficiaries of the programme.

“Projects created address local community needs, including social equity, climate action, and mental well-being,” said Senanu Adiku, on behalf of JA Africa.

“The AYC promises to be an electrifying event, showcasing the incredible potential and innovative spirit of Africa’s youth,” the official added.

JA Africa has a presence in 16 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and collectively reaches more than 900 000 youth in more than 3 000 schools each year.

It works in Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

