Doctors caught in the Sudanese crossfire

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan Bureau

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – AT least 52 health workers have been killed in recent weeks as the civil war in Sudan escalates.

The number is obviously higher than documented by Insecurity Insight between December 19 last year and January 1.

During the period, health facilities have been damaged 56 times.

“These attacks undermine health care providers’ ability to effectively meet patient needs, maintain safe staffing levels and impact the population’s access to health care,” Insecurity Insight stated.

It listed some of the most severe attacks.

Around December 23, in Wad Medani city, Al Jazirah state, a doctor was reportedly shot and killed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) who accused him of being Sudanese Armed Force (SAF) military.

A day later, In Buram market, Buram locality, Central Darfur state, the director of Buram Hospital was shot and killed in front of his private clinic.

The east-central Al Jazirah state seems the worst affected by violence against health care.

An Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital was looted and burnt down reportedly by the RSF.

The RSF reportedly looted and occupied Al Kamlin Hospital. In Wad Medani city, the RSF looted a medical laboratory.

The conflict in Sudan started last April.

– CAJ News