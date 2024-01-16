Tourplan empowers next generation of SA tourism professionals

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOFTWARE solutions provider for tour operators and destination management companies, Tourplan, has launched a learnership programme anticipated to bridge the gap between education and employment in South Africa’s tourism industry.

This learnership programme is designed to equip graduates with the necessary skills, knowledge, and experience to excel in the industry.

It will provide practical training and experience for young individuals interested in the tourism sector, address the current need for skilled resources in the industry as well as offer a solution to the unemployment challenges faced by graduates in South Africa.

“We believe in the power of hands-on experience and the transformative impact of mentorship,” said Leigh Ingle, Managing Director Tourplan Africa.

“Our learnership program is a testament to our commitment to nurturing the next generation of tourism professionals, ensuring they are well-rounded, ethical, and passionate about the travel industry.”

The program’s vision is to reduce inequalities and unemployment by increasing access to high-quality skills development and training opportunities in the tourism sector.

The Tourplan’s Learnership Programme will run for nine months, targeting unemployed youth, including school leavers and graduates keen on venturing into the tourism sector.

Successful participants will receive a Tourplan certificate, a letter of work experience, and references, enhancing their employability in the sector.

– CAJ News