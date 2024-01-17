SudaChad suffers major cyber attack

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – MILLIONS are experiencing internet outages across Chad following an alleged cyber attack against the major mobile network operator.

Internet infrastructure of SudaChad Telecom has suffered the attack, reportedly for the operator’s alleged links with the paramilitary Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

RSF is involved in a bitter civil war with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in this country that is the eastern neighbor of Chad.

Anonymous Sudan, a hacking group, claims responsibility for what it termed a “massive cyber attack” targeting the operator.

It could not be ascertained when internet connectivity would be fully restored following the attack on Wednesday.

Security experts alerted of lingering disruptions to business, telecommunications and security systems being possible in areas impacted by residual internet connectivity issues.

NetBlocks, which tracks cyber security and digital governance, confirmed a collapse in internet connectivity in the volatile country that is the fifth-largest in Africa by size.

SudaChad has a lengthy exclusive concession agreement to manage, operate and maintain Chad’s government fibre assets from the border of Sudan on the east side to the border of Cameroon on the west.

– CAJ News