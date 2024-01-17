Record flooding claims hundreds in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE death of at least 300 people after record flooding is the latest disaster to afflict the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Exceptional rains have caused the Congo River to rise to its highest level, by 6,26 metres, since 1961.

Government has declared a hydrological and ecological catastrophe.

Some 15 out of 26 provinces are affected with at least 304 000 families impacted.

Flooding in Equateur impacted at least 600 000 people.

Kinshasa province is also heavily affected. According to reports, 43 750 houses, 1 325 schools, 269 health centres, 41 public markets and 85 roads are damaged. The toll is likely to be higher.

Congolese authorities, local and international humanitarian organisations are boosting their efforts to undertake assessments and gather harmonised data.

“The dimension of the catastrophe is huge and comes on top of the already very dire humanitarian situation in Eastern DRC where over 6,5 million people are displaced due to conflict,” said an official.

In neighbouring Congo Republic, whose capital Brazzaville also sits on the banks across the river, at least 17 people have died in floods across eight departments including the capital, with more than 320 000 people affected.

– CAJ News