2024 a big year for Transsion in SA

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THIS year is shaping up to be another exciting one for Transsion Holdings in South Africa.

The Chinese manufacturer of mobile phones based in Shenzhen is the brains behind Itel and Tecno.

The year has already kicked off significantly, with Tecno celebrating African soccer excellence as the official smartphone sponsor of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament ongoing in Ivory Coast.

“Both Tecno and Itel will continue to explore partnership and collaboration opportunities that enhance things that South Africans love,” Transsion stated.

“Both brands will continue to bring affordable, reliable, and great value-for-money devices to fans, while also listening to their needs and wants.”

Tecno and Itel are to be part of significant moments in South Africa’s social calendar, including Valentine’s Day, Easter, Youth Month, Nelson Mandela Day, Women’s Month, Black Friday as well as Christmas and New Year.

In 2024, both brands have pledged to continue hosting regular competitions on their social media pages.

Tecno and Itel devices are available from select retail partners.

– CAJ News