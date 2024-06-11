MTN, Huawei to cooperate on Net5.5G

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa and Huawei have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for strategic cooperation on Net5.5G.

Net5.5G is the next generation of internet protocol (IP) networks.

The MoU has been signed at the IP Day Summit themed, “Net5.5G Network Development.”

Huawei and MTN co-hosted the event.

The summit brought together experts from MTN’s network planning and Huawei’s data communications teams.

They discussed global network construction concepts, latest innovative technologies, and business insights in the IP field, aiming to further improve MTN’s network resilience and service experience.

Through this MoU, the companies will jointly promote the large-scale application of key capabilities of Net5.5G, such as 400GE, SRv6, slicing, and the Network Digital Map, to continuously improve MTN’s service experience and network availability in the mobile and business-to-business fields.

Rami Farah, Chief Technology Officer of MTN SA, said innovation was important for MTN and forms a key pillar in itd network strategy.

Zoltan Miklos, General Manager of Access Planning and Architecture, MTN SA, said healthy and stable networks had long been the focus of MTN.

He pointed out that the application of SRv6 and Network Digital Map has helped MTN build an IP transport network with optimal experience.

Miklos also noted that in the cloud and 5G era, MTN still faced a range of challenges in terms of service and network operations, security and reliability.

Feng Su, President of Huawei’s IP Marketing and Solution Sales, emphasised that Huawei has made long-term investments in ultra-broadband products, network servitization, network intelligence.

He added that Huawei looks forward to helping MTN build a leading IP transport network featuring ultra-broadband, high reliability and ultimate experience so as to help MTN achieve greater business success.

Xu Huan, Vice President of Metro Router Domain of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, said Huawei would work with MTN to accelerate the commercial use of the next-generation IP transport network under the guidance of the Net5.5G target network.

– CAJ News