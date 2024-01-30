Outrage at murders of women in Kenya

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – AT least ten women have been killed in the first month of 2024, intensifying an already troubling trend of femicide in Kenya.

According to data collected by Femicide Count Kenya, 504 women have been murdered between 2019 and 2024.

On January 4, the stabbing to death of 26-year-old Starlet Wahu made headlines.

This was followed by several other cases that horrified the East African nation.

The case of Rita Waeni was extremely brutal, including mutilation.

Dr Johannsen Oduor, the government pathologist, who conducted her postmortem, is on record saying he has never witnessed a murder like this in his entire forensic life.

Other victims showed signs of being sexually violated before being killed.

The Coalition Against Sexual Violence (CASV) has called on the government to prevent and ensure accountability.

“We urge the President to break his silence on femicide and take a decisive stand against violence towards women,” the organisation said.

This is an appeal to the government of President William Ruto.

The East African country has set a target of ending gender-based violence by 2030.

