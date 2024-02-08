Botswana sweltering under a heatwave

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – A HEATWAVE is forecast to persist across much of Botswana through at least Friday.

The Department of Meteorological Services (DMS) has issued a nationwide warning, advising of a significant increase in temperatures across the country.

Temperatures of 36°C to 40°C (97F to 104 F) are expected.

DMS has advised the public to take precautionary measures due to the severe weather conditions, including drinking more water, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, and wearing appropriate attire.

Authorities could issue new alerts or update/rescind existing advisories as weather conditions change over the coming days.

The extended period of very high temperatures and dry conditions may worsen the potential for wildfires throughout the region.

Experts have warned that heatwaves pose a health threat to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, pregnant women and those with respiratory illnesses.

This is due to the increased possibility of heat stroke or heat exhaustion during prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

“These risks could also extend to relatively healthy individuals during significant heatwave events,” an expert said.

In addition to significantly impacting athletes and those who work outdoors, high temperatures can cause problems for people using mass transit.

Isolated thunderstorms are forecast in parts of the country around Friday.

These are anticipated to bring a drop in temperatures in many areas.

Blamed on climate change, heatwaves have swept across Southern Africa in recent months.

– CAJ News