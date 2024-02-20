Nigeria pilots ‘5G Tech Spaces’ project

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – NIGERIA is piloting a 5G-inspired university service that makes the most of this technology to develop agriculture and food security.

The success of the project in the West African country will determine its rollout in the entire continent, where 12 universities have expressed interest in the innovation termed 5G Tech Spaces.

It is the brainchild of the African School of Economics (ASE).

Together with the Finnish University Consortium, one of ASE technical partners, that have started negotiations with several federal states in Nigeria for the deployment of 5G Tech Spaces on their university campuses and satellite-like service points.

Negotiations took place this past week in Abuja after the African Union Development Agency’s (AUDA-NEPAD’s) High-Level Strategic Engagement meeting, where Climate Change, Food Systems and Resource Mobilisation were discussed.

The 5G Tech Space is a university service said to bring a cost-efficient, modular, high-tech Extended Reality (XR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) -assisted learning, innovation and remote work and service environment to the university campus, as well as reliable internet, uninterrupted electricity and business connections.

In addition to campuses, universities can take 5G Tech Spaces as service points to smaller towns and close to farms.

The 5G Tech Spaces help to build the resilience and capacity of smallholder farmers and boost productivity. In addition, Tech Spaces help the entire food chain’s ability to provide products and services to international markets.

Moreover, the innovation is hailed for the potential to inspire young people’s interest in agriculture and the food industry and they offer them a variety of paths to pursue education, work and entrepreneurship.

The Finland-based Start North association and accelerator network coordinates the development of the 5G Tech Spaces.

“By providing remote education and enabling technologies, the Tech Spaces will contribute to innovation and increased productivity in agriculture,” Dr Jari Handelberg, Chairman of the Board of Start North said.

Negotiations with Nigeria came following the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28) between November 30 and December 13 in 2023.

Last July, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on food security in the country.

Some universities in Ethiopia, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia have supported the adoption of 5G Tech Spaces.

– CAJ News