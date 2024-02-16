Heatwave forecast for Mozambique

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

Mozambique Bureau

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – MOZAMBIQUE is forecast to experience a heatwave in the coming days, with high temperatures projected across north-central and southern parts.

The National Institute of Meteorology (INAM) has issued orange heat warnings across Gaza, Imhambane, Maputo, Tete and Zambezia provinces.

Maximum temperatures of 37°C to 41°C (99 to 106 F) are expected across the affected areas.

The extended period of very high temperatures and dry conditions are feared to increase the potential for wildfires throughout the region while the high temperatures may result in drought conditions in the country.

Experts said authorities might implement water rationing, restricting water supply when necessary.

“They may also prohibit the use of potable water to irrigate green spaces or limit water withdrawal from wells, springs, or waterways,” said one.

Health experts warn that heatwaves pose a health threat to vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, children, pregnant women and those with respiratory illnesses.

This is due to the increased possibility of heat stroke or heat exhaustion during prolonged exposure to high temperatures.

These risks could also extend to relatively healthy individuals during significant heatwave events.

Mozambique is the latest country to experience a heatwave in Southern Africa, which is among the regions most affected by climate changes.

Mozambique has also deadly suffered floods, also blamed on the phenomenon, in recent years.

– CAJ News